NEWS

Tinubu supported Ayu to become the Senate President in 3rd Republic- Akume tells Benue residents

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 28 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by The Nation paper online this morning, it was reported that it was a sweet reminiscence of three decades of friendship, between Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs Minister, Senator George Akume, and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during yesterday’s rally.

While George Akume was talking during Tinubu’s rally in Benue State, the minister relived his first encounter with Tinubu in 1993, due to his support for Senator Iyorchia Ayu, who happens to be the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

While Akume was addressing a crowd of APC supporters at the presidential rally at Aper Aku Township Stadium, in Makurdi, he described Tinubu as a bridge builder and a kind-hearted person who harbours no iota of religious fundamentalism in him.

He said, “I know Senator Bola Tinubu many years back. Tinubu supported Ayu, a Christian, to become Senate President in Third Republic. He has no place for religious fundamentalism.”

Further talking, he said, “Tinubu is trained for the job, he won’t experiment with it, he has cordial relations with the North. So, don’t waste your PVC. Vote wisely, vote for Asiwaju.”

Mediateehem (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 28 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu, Atiku Clash Over Fuel Scarcity, UN Warns Against Hate Speech

11 mins ago

Festus Keyamo Reacts To Najatu’s Statement That Tinubu Has An Emperor Mentality

20 mins ago

Obi Will Defeat Tinubu In Lagos, My Peers And The Youths Are United In Our Support For Obi -Osuntoku

38 mins ago

Tinubu supported me to become the minority leader as the only senator from North- George Akume

47 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button