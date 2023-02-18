Tinubu Suffers Another Gaffe While Speaking to Supporters At Borno State APC Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With exactly seven days until the long-awaited Presidential Elections and with the consummation of the presidential campaign rallies by most political parties around the Federation, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and his entire presidential campaign train stormed the city of Borno on today, February 18, 2023, to spread their gospel of renewed hope.

While selling his gospel to supporters during the rally, the APC standard bearer empathised with residents of the state concerning the numerous difficulties that insecurity and terrorism had brought to the state, as he mistakenly referred to the residents of the state as “the people of Bodun” instead of “the people of Borno.”

The transcript of Tinubu’s speech partly reads, “Those who knew Lagos have been able to differentiate what we took over in 1999.” Today, we are promising you, the people of Bodun, that you have faced difficulties and many challenges, but that is over now. “You have suffered homelessness; some people created orphans, but we will take care of all of you.”

