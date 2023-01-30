Tinubu Suffers Another Gaffe In Akwa Ibom

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the 2023 presidential election is just less than one month and a few weeks, it will interest you to note that the campaigns are gaining much momentum as several presidential candidates in the quest to market themselves keep traveling from state to state to convince Nigerians to vote for them in the forthcoming coming election. The likes of Peter Obi of the LP, Bola of Tinubu of the APC, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP have been touring different states in Nigeria to woo Nigerians.

According to information sourced from Channels Television and other reliable platforms, it has been gathered that the presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu was in Akwa Ibom State today for his presidential rally. During the rally, it was gathered that Tinubu suffered yet another gaffe during the party’s rally by calling Atiku Abubakar, a former senate president instead of the former vice president.

He said, “Atiku when we made him the senate president, he sold this and sold that. He sold our assets, and commonwealth and embezzled our party money. He sold everything we had and became a skeleton. Atiku didn’t care.” Was there a time when Atiku Abubakar was the former Senate President of Nigeria?

