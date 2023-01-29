Tinubu Spoke To Me about His Interest For Almajiri Children In The North — Hannatu Musawa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam in the Nigerian political scene ahead of the 2023 general elections. The Deputy spokesperson of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Hannatu Musawa has come out to explain what motivated her to join Bola Tinubu’s campaign.

Speaking during an interview on arise television few hours ago, Hannatu Musawa also recalled how Bola Tinubu spoke to her about his interest for Almajiri children in the North.

Addressing the topic during the interview, Hannatu Musawa said; “One of the main reasons why I joined Bola Tinubu’s campaign was because of the vision he had for Arewa and the vision he had for the North. I spoke to him about the issue of northern Almajiri children and he also spoke to me about his interest for them”.

