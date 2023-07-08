Tinubu: Snippets Emerging From The Sitting Of The Tribunal Are Proving Us Right – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mallam Ahmed Moyosore Jaji, has stated that the victory of President Bola Tinubu has come to stay. According to the report published by the Sun, he stated that the snippets emerging from the Election Petition Tribunal are proving them right and he also expressed confidence that nothing will upturn Tinubu’s victory.

While reacting to the issues surrounding the conduct of the election, he noted that no country can conduct a flawless election.

The report stated that the APC chieftain claimed that the lawyers at the tribunal know what the outcome of the petitions would be, adding that anyone contemplating upturning Tinubu’s victory will have to think about the societal well-being and cohesion.

He said, “The snippets emerging from the sitting of the tribunal are proving us right; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has become the President of Nigeria and nothing can change that.”

