Tinubu Slept Throughout The Meeting Of Presidential Candidates Today, &He Didn’t Say A Word -Sowore

Presidential candidates and Party leaders on Friday had a meeting with the National peace committee in Abuja, where the Presidential candidates of different political parties and d their leaders attended.

Reacting to the meeting, Popular Nigerian Human Rights activists and the Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore, on Friday released a statement his twitter handle, where he noted that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was present during the meeting. However, he noted that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu slept throughout the meeting, and that he didn’t say a word, instead his party chair spoke on his behalf.

Omoyele Sowore said, “We just returned from a meeting of party leaders/Presidential candidates with the national peace committee in Abuja, the Presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu slept through the meeting, he didn’t say a word. His party chair spoke on his behalf”.

