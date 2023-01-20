NEWS

Tinubu Slept Throughout The Meeting Of Presidential Candidates Today, &He Didn’t Say A Word -Sowore

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 hours ago
0 336 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Presidential candidates and Party leaders on Friday had a meeting with the National peace committee in Abuja, where the Presidential candidates of different political parties and d their leaders attended.

Reacting to the meeting, Popular Nigerian Human Rights activists and the Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore, on Friday released a statement his twitter handle, where he noted that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was present during the meeting. However, he noted that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu slept throughout the meeting, and that he didn’t say a word, instead his party chair spoke on his behalf.

Omoyele Sowore said, “We just returned from a meeting of party leaders/Presidential candidates with the national peace committee in Abuja, the Presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu slept through the meeting, he didn’t say a word. His party chair spoke on his behalf”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by the Omoyele Sowore;What do you have to say about this?

Grantenzy (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 hours ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Setback For Peter Obi As Governor, Senatorial, Other Candidates Dump LP For APC In Jigawa

6 mins ago

Reactions As Peter Obi Alights From His Vehicle To Hug A Female Supporter In Kafanchan (Video)

7 mins ago

I Was Sitting Down For APC Campaign And They Threw Either Bomb Or Dynamite In Front Of Me – Victim narrates

16 mins ago

Todays Headlines:Sowore Mocks Tinubu For Sleeping In Meeting;My Political Career Still Alive—Nnamani

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button