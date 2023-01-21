This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu slept throughout the meeting held for presidential candidates, he Didn’t say a word-Sowore

On Friday, Presidential candidates and Party leaders were invited to take part in a meeting with the National peace committee in Abuja, which was attended by candidates from different political parties and their leaders.

As a result of the meeting, popular Nigerian human rights activist Omoyele Sowore and the Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), released a statement on Friday on his Twitter handle in which he stated that the APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was present during the meeting, which he referred to as the meeting’s purpose. Nevertheless, he mentioned that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, one of the presidential candidates of the All Progressive Congress, slept throughout the meeting and did not say a word, instead, his party’s chair had spoken on his behalf.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, dozed off at the meeting and said nothing, according to Omoyele Sowore, who said, “We just got back from a meeting of party leaders and presidential candidates with the national peace committee in Anuja. All through the meeting, Tinubu said nothing his chair spoke for him.

