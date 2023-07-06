Tinubu Signs Executive Orders, Suspends 5% Cent Excise Tax On Telecoms

President Bola Tinubu has signed four executive orders, one of which suspends the 5% excise tax on telecommunication services and the escalating excise duty on locally produced goods.

The Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, Dele Alake, made this announcement on Thursday at a news conference held at the State House in Abuja.

The President also signed the Finance Act (Effective Date Variation) Order, 2023, which pushes back the commencement date of the Act’s changes from May 23, 2023, to September 1, 2023.

The presidential spokesman maintains that the 2017 National Tax Policy is being followed, which stipulates that tax changes must be announced at least 90 days in advance.

Additionally, Tinubu mandated the suspension of the recently adopted Green Tax Excise Tax on Single-Use Plastics, such as plastic bottles and containers, as well as the Import Tax Adjustment Levy on specified autos.

According to Alake, the President issued these directives in an effort to decrease the negative consequences of the tax changes on businesses and the tight grip they had on households in all affected sectors.

Nevertheless, he emphasized that the President will investigate concerns about exorbitant municipal, state, and federal taxes.

He continued by saying that the President Tinubu administration would keep implementing encouraging policies to give the economy the boost it needs.

The President gave Nigerians comfort by assuring them that no additional tax rises would be adopted before lengthy and thorough consultations were held within the parameters of a sound economic policy framework.

