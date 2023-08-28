Tinubu show Igbos love, release IPOB leader Kanu: Labour Party lawmaker

Amobi Ogah (Labour Party-Abia) has pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to release IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu as a gift to Igbos in the South-East.

Mr Ogah, member representing Isuikwuato-Umunneochi federal constituency of Abia in the House of Representatives, made the appeal in a statement on Monday.

According to him, the insecurity in the South-East is due to the prolonged detention of Mr Kanu, the proscribed IPOB leader.

“The president should release him as a show of love to N’digbo,” stated Mr Ogah.

Mr Ogah said Mr Kanu’s release would expose criminal gangs using his detention to cover their acts of terrorism in the South-East.

The Labour Party legislator noted that the president had done so much, but added that the only point of disagreement was the issue of giving only five ministers to the entire South-East.

Mr Ogah appealed to the president to increase the number of ministers picked from the South-East to show he loves Igbos, and let Mr Kanu out of jail so that violent attacks in the South-East would reduce.

“The issue now is that we don’t even know those who are behind the insecurity in the South-East. IPOB will tell you they are not the one, Eastern Security Network will tell you they are not involved,” the Labour Party explained.

Mr Ogah added, “But some will say the reason is because they are holding Nnamdi Kanu. So my prayer to Mr President is that he should give him (Kanu) to us as a gift.”

