Tinubu Shouldn’t Start A Conflict With A Neighboring Nation And Risk Being Left Stranded – Shehu Sani

1. President Tinubu should resist pressure to start a conflict with a neighboring nation and risk being left stranded as a result. It will be up to Nigeria to initiate and maintain a conflict with the Niger Republic because no other west African nation possesses the military capacity to do so.

2. We shouldn’t cry any harder than the grieving. Let the Niger Republic’s citizens struggle for their own independence if they object to military control. Some of us even ended up in jail because of the battle we had with our own military authorities. Let them go forward with their battle. Saudi Arabia is still trapped in Yemen despite spending hundreds of billions of dollars that we do not have.

3. No stronger country is considering taking military action against Myanmar’s military regime, which is still in place.

4. Let’s focus on this war we are fighting at home against terrorists.

5. In order to help the Niger Republic in the conflict, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinean forces are expected to join it and launch attacks on Nigerian territory.

6. President Tinubu needs to stick to his guns and pursue negotiations with the Nigerian military, not military action.

