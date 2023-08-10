Tinubu Shouldn’t Be Part Of A Campaign That’ll Pit The West Against Russia Near Our Border- Segun Sowunmi

Amid the ongoing faceoff between the Economic Communities Of West African States (ECOWAS) and the recently installed military junta in the Niger Republic, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Segun Sowunmi has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to unwittingly pave the way for a confrontation between the foreign powers to the detriment of Nigeria’s security.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ on Wednesday, August 9, Sowunmi insisted that the calls for a military invasion of Niger Republic was a ploy for an armed conflict between Russia and the West close to Nigeria’s border.

He said; “I hope that he (Tinubu) is not part of a potential campaign that will pit the West against Russia close to our border. Nobody who knows what he is doing, jumps into a battle that can easily touch your home soil.

And please, before anybody starts talking to me about ECOWAS, they should remember that the last time we went for ECOMOG peacekeeping, Nigeria paid most of the bill, and our soldiers did most of the bleeding.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 29:04).

FranklySpeaking123 (

)