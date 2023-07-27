Tinubu Shouldn’t Be Asking Nigerians To Give Him Time After Removing Fuel Subsidy – Chuks Akunna

In the wake of the 7-day ultimatum given to the Tinubu administration by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to reverse its policies or face a nationwide industrial action, veteran journalist, and media publisher, Chuks Akunna has knocked the President for asking for more time to resolve the current economic hardship facing the country.

A report posted by The NATION on Wednesday, July 26, indicates that President Bola Tinubu, speaking through the House Of Reps Speaker, Honorable Tajudeen Abbas, pleaded with organized Labour in the country to give his administration more time to ‘evaluate’ the various issues plaguing the country, adding that he is new to office.

However, speaking during an interview on AIT’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Thursday morning, Akunna, who is the Chief Executive Officer of The Authority paper, argued that the President cannot ask Nigerians for more time after hastily announcing the removal of subsidy on petrol.

He said; “You are asking Nigerians for more time. Did you give Nigerians more time? The President had barely been sworn in, he removed subsidy on petrol, instead of taking time to understudy the situation. You didn’t give Nigerians the benefit of more time, so, why should we give you the benefit of more time? This is what we have always said about putting the horse before cart.

See, it is very easy to make pronouncements. But words are like eggs. When it breaks, its difficult to put it back together. So, when you make certain pronouncements, you forget that you are no longer just Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. When you make those pronouncements as President, it has both a direct and indirect implications on the people.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 1:17:56).

