Tinubu Should Visit The DSS Cell To See Reasons Why Many Suspects Are Being Kept So Long- Ezekiel Ugochukwu

The news report discusses the call made by Ezekiel Ugochukwu, a member of the Supreme Court of Nigeria Solicitor, for action regarding the prolonged detention of suspects by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Nigeria. Ugochukwu specifically called on President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to form a committee to review all the detentions and to visit the DSS cell to witness the reasons behind the extended detention periods.

According to the report, the DSS began a major investigation into various individuals, including Godwin Emefiele and Abdulrasheed Bawa, after President Tinubu’s inauguration on May 29, 2023. The concern raised by Ugochukwu revolves around the extended detention of suspects without proper resolution or trial.

Moreover, Ugochukwu also suggested that the Chief Justice of the Federation should utilize the provisions of the criminal act to establish a committee comprising either a magistrate or a judge to visit the DSS detention camp. The purpose of such a visit would be to investigate and observe the conditions and circumstances under which the suspects are being held.

It’s important to note that this news report focuses on a specific political situation in Nigeria, where calls for a review of the DSS’s handling of detainees have been made by a legal expert. As of now, this is the information available from the provided excerpt, and further developments or actions on the matter may have occurred after the knowledge cutoff date in September 2021.

