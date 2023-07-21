NEWS

Tinubu Should Visit The DSS Cell To See Reasons Why Many Suspects Are Being Kept So Long – Ezekiel Ugochukwu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 356 1 minute read

Take Note That On May 29, 2023, with the inauguration of Ahmed Bola Tinubu as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Department of State Services (DSS) began providing a significant new service. Some of the people who were investigated include Godwin Emefiele and Abdulrasheed Bawa. Solicitor General of the Supreme Court of Nigeria Ezekiel Ugochukwu has urged the government to investigate why the DSS is holding people for excessive periods of time.

He was quoted as saying, “We are asking the president Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to constitute a committee immediately to review all the detention” in a recent interview on Arise Tv. He needs to tour the DSS detention centre for himself to understand why so many suspects are being held for so long.

He continued, saying, “The Chief Justice of the Federation should also take advantage of the provision of a criminal act to set up either a magistrate or a judge to visit the DSS detention camp.” And to observe the current situation.

Click Here To View The Video On YouTube.

Jump forward From 2 minutes and 8 seconds into the video on Youtube.

Adigsss (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 356 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

About 13 Of The Aides Tinubu Has Appointed Are From Lagos, It Shouldn’t Be Only Lagos- Dele Fulani

8 mins ago

Fuel subsidy removal: ‘ We didn’t expect what we are experiencing now ‘- Gani Adams to Tinubu

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: INEC Plans Results Management System Review; God Is Angry With Nigeria – Ex-Lagos Deputy Gov, Ojikutu

22 mins ago

PEPC: Obi urges ‘agents of retrogression’ not to divert the judiciary

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button