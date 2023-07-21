Tinubu Should Visit The DSS Cell To See Reasons Why Many Suspects Are Being Kept So Long – Ezekiel Ugochukwu

Take Note That On May 29, 2023, with the inauguration of Ahmed Bola Tinubu as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Department of State Services (DSS) began providing a significant new service. Some of the people who were investigated include Godwin Emefiele and Abdulrasheed Bawa. Solicitor General of the Supreme Court of Nigeria Ezekiel Ugochukwu has urged the government to investigate why the DSS is holding people for excessive periods of time.

He was quoted as saying, “We are asking the president Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to constitute a committee immediately to review all the detention” in a recent interview on Arise Tv. He needs to tour the DSS detention centre for himself to understand why so many suspects are being held for so long.

He continued, saying, “The Chief Justice of the Federation should also take advantage of the provision of a criminal act to set up either a magistrate or a judge to visit the DSS detention camp.” And to observe the current situation.

