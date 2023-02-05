NEWS

Tinubu Should Understand That It Is Not The Entire North That Is Against Him- Jaafar

Jaafar Jaafar, The Editor-in-Chief of Daily Nigerian from Kano in an interview has revealed that Not everybody in the North is against the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s candidacy, adding that the reason why most Northerners are against him is because he is not their preferred candidate.

On the rotation of power, Jaafar alleged that there is a written agreement between the North and South that after Buhari finishes, Tinubu will take over, because power will shift to the South, particularly the South-West

Speaking during the interview with Punch paper, The Editor-in-Chief of Daily Nigerian said “As a northerner, I may not like the North to be seen in that way. Tinubu should understand that it is not the entire North that is against him. At least, the northern governors have rallied around him. If the people of the North do not want him, at least, he should not see that as a northern conspiracy against the South. It is not like that.

