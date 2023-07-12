Tinubu Should Take El Rufai’s Advice, Give Marching Order To Carry Out Total War On Terrorism – Majeed Dahiru

Majeed dahiru, a newspaper columnist, has advised president bola ahmed tinubu to follow nasir ahmad el-rufai, the former governor of kaduna state, on how he handled terrorism in his state.

Former governor el-rufai, who initially preferred to negotiate with the terrorists, later admitted that his attempts to engage them in dialogue were ineffective and suggested that the rebels be completely eliminated, as attempts to remould them only led to more violence. Dahiru urged the president to takeheed of this advice and send a decisive command to wage a comprehensive war against terrorism in the region.

Majeed dahiru said on the ait news network: “fmr governor el-rufai, for example, had come out to say that it was a futile exercise. I commend him for coming out to say that it was an error of judgment to believe that he could actually have a dialogue with the terrorists and that they had gone on killing sprees by moulding them, and that they should be completely eliminated. “bola ahmed tinubu, the president, should take “that advice” and give a marching order to wage a total war on terrorism,” he said.

You can watch the interview here (1:01:10 minutes).

Victors_news (

)