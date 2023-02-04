NEWS

Tinubu Should Support Obi, Because When We Defeat Him, He Won’t Have The Courage To Return -Adebanjo

The leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Adebanjo in a recent statement has urged the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to support the candidacy of Peter Obi of the labour party at this immediate stage, before it becomes late.

Pa Adebanjo who made this statement, according to punch news during the presidential rally of the labour party in Ogun state stressed that supporting Obi now will be the right thing, as when he eventually lose in the polls, he may not be courageous to return.

The pan Yoruba leader who expressed confidence in Peter Obi winning the presidential election noted that if the former governor of Lagos state comes to the side of Peter Obi, they will be able to forgive him and accept him graciously.

He described the labour party as a home which the ruling All Progressives Congress presidential candidate can return to and be accepted.

In his words… “Tinubu should come back home now and support Obi because when they finally defeat him, he won’t have the courage to come back home again, if he comes back now, we will forgive him and take him back”

What’s your opinion about this statement made? Kindly drop your thoughts in the comment section below.

1 hour ago
