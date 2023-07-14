Tinubu Should Stop Trying To Deceive Nigerians Who Are Still Suffering From His Policies-P. Shaibu

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communications to presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, has criticized President Bola Tinubu, urging him to halt his attempts to deceive the Nigerian people, who are still grappling with the consequences of his underwhelming economic policies. Shaibu’s statement comes in response to Tinubu’s plan to distribute N8,000 to 12 million households over a period of six months, which he considers a blatant endeavor to divert public funds.

Shaibu further likened Tinubu’s proposal to former President Muhammadu Buhari’s conditional cash transfer and COVID-19 intervention initiatives, where politicians hoarded essential supplies while the impoverished citizens suffered. He emphasized that these intervention programs only served to exacerbate the financial hardships faced by Nigerians, as confirmed by reports from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Regarding Tinubu’s recent announcement of a $800 million loan for palliatives, Shaibu questioned the opaque arrangement and drew attention to the fact that each individual in a household would receive a mere N1,600 per month or N53 per day. He sarcastically pondered the usefulness of such a meager sum, suggesting it would barely cover the cost of a sachet of water or a cup of boiled groundnuts. Shaibu ridiculed the notion that Tinubu, who claims to have transformed Lagos State’s economy, could offer such a paltry solution to the nation’s economic challenges.

Furthermore, Shaibu argued that Tinubu’s economic policy was limited to taxing Nigerians, lacking a comprehensive and visionary approach. He accused Tinubu of being economically illiterate and asserted that his rise to power had exposed his lack of understanding in this crucial area.

Highlighting the dependence of Lagos State on income tax from long-established private companies, Shaibu questioned Tinubu’s ability to replicate the economic success of Lagos at the national level. He insinuated that Tinubu’s promises to “develop Nigeria’s economy” were nothing more than a scam, utilizing statistics indicating that more than 70% of Lagos’ revenue is derived from income tax.

Source: Punch paper

DeLight01 (

)