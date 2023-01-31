Tinubu should step down, go home to rest – Ossai

Delta State Governor’s Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Ossai Success, has called for the resignation of Bola Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC). Mr. Success stated that Tinubu lacks the ability to lead Nigeria, citing the thousands of factors already working against him as proof. According to Mr. Success, Tinubu should step down and go home to rest rather than face failure in the upcoming election.

The governor’s assistant claimed that at this critical stage in Nigeria’s history, the country needs a leader who is prepared, experienced, and has a meaningful background that resonates with the people of Nigeria. He went on to say that the APC made a mistake in allowing Tinubu to be their flag bearer, as the majority of Nigerians are tired of hearing him speak. When asked for their honest opinions, Mr. Success claimed that 95% of Tinubu’s supporters would admit they are only following him but would not vote for him.

Mr. Success expressed that if he were among Tinubu’s biological sons, he would humbly ask him to return home and rest. He compared Tinubu’s abilities to those of the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, stating that Tinubu does not have the mental capacity to lead the country.

