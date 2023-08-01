Tinubu should show he is working for the people by prosecuting elites involved in subsidy fraud-Sani

In reaction to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s national broadcast where the president justified the removal of fuel subsidy because it primarily benefited the elites, the Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Yabagi Sani has asked the President to go a step further and demonstrate he is working for the people by prosecuting those elites involved in the subsidy fraud. Sani who said this on Trust TV added that prosecuting those elites will make Nigerians begin to believe and trust in the president.

He said, “Mr President has to go a step further, what does he need to do? He needs to bring to book. I listened to his speech, he said there are elites of the elites, very few that are taking advantage of the majority. So since he knows and they can be traced, there is no way the money they collected (we know where it came from), they know the bank accounts where those money went to, they know those that they gave the subsidy fuel to, they know those that are importing the subsidy fuel. Let Mr President now demonstrate that he is now working for the common man like he calls himself “we”. If we are “we”, let’s act like “we”, not a member of the elites anymore since he is there to fight for the people. So I want him to bring to book those few so that Nigerians will begin to believe in him and trust in him and change their perception before that he is no longer one of them.”

(From 41:49)

