Tinubu should release IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu to end South-East violence

Nnamdi Kanu, Rita Edochie

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has called on President Bola Tinubu’s government to release IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu to end the violence in the South-East.

“Release Mazi Nnamdi Okwu today and see the unrest in the South-East become history,” she said on Instagram Monday. “Stop playing with people’s lives, especially all you elites, that your children are overseas and you are using other people’s children to create unrest.” 

She added, “If you are one of them, your generation and generation to come will never know peace.”

Mr Kanu was arrested for treason on October 14, 2015. 

The violence wrought by supposed unknown gunmen characterising several states in the South-East has been pinned down to the secessionist IPOB championed by Mr Kanu.

IPOB’s sit-at-home order has grounded economic activities across the South-East region since August 2021 despite several attempts by various governments in the region to get markets, offices and schools to ignore the directive.

