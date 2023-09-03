Tinubu should not spare non-preforming ministers – AYCF chief, Yerima Shettima

Alhaji Yerima Shettima, the President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (ACF), shared his views in an interview about the removal of fuel subsidies in Nigeria. He advised Tinubu, presumably a reference to a political leader, not to tolerate ministers who are not performing well.

Shettima pointed out some crucial steps that should have been taken before ending the subsidy. He stressed the urgent need to repair Nigeria’s neglected refineries, despite promises from previous governments.

One significant point Shettima made was about the excessive demands of the National Assembly members. He suggested reducing the large motorcades of state governors and the President’s fleet of vehicles to save money. Additionally, he recommended reviewing and significantly reducing the generous allowances received by legislators, who currently earn more than N12 million monthly. Shettima proposed bringing their earnings down to a more reasonable range of N1 million to N2 million per month.

In essence, Shettima is advocating for responsible leadership by aligning priorities with the people’s needs and practicing financial prudence in Nigeria. He believes that leaders should lead by example, especially during challenging times, by making sacrifices rather than burdening the common people.

In simpler terms, Shettima is saying that leaders should fix refineries, cut down on expensive government vehicles, and reduce the high allowances of legislators to save money and set a positive example for Nigerians.

