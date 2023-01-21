Tinubu Should Not Rely On The APC Governors Because Most Of Them Have Failed Their People – Shettima

The President of the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, Alhaji Yerima Shettima who’s an ally of Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stated that the situation is not looking good for the APC Presidential candidate. Yerima stated in an interview with Nigeria Tribune that Asiwaju should not trust the APC governors because many of them have failed their people.

Yerima alleged that Tinubu has to look inwardly on how to get the support of the North because the so-called governors are romancing the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. According to him, the North used to be about people who stick to their words but in this case, he alleged that the North is not loyal to Asiwaju.

He said, ”My candid advice to Tinubu is that he should not rely on the APC governors as most of them have failed their people. Some of them cannot go back and talk to the people on the direction to follow. Only a few of them are with him, if the Southern governors are not with him, we do not expect the Northern governors not to be with him. You know, Northerners, by our culture and standard, we are meant to be honest and sincere. If we say this is where we want to belong, we stay there, no matter what. But today, unfortunately, we don’t keep our word.”

