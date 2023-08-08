“Tinubu Should Not Appoint Ogoni People To Lead The NDDC ” – Asari Dokubo

Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo was live many hours ago to suggest how president Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should make appointments of those to lead the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Kalabari Kingdom’s Chief said, “I am sure the president knows the right thing to do because he has been in the struggle for long. He should not appoint ogoni people to lead the NDDC. What I mean is that appointments should be made from among those living in oil producing communities because they are the ones that suffer the dilapidating effects of oil production.”

Speaking further, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo said, “it will be an injustice if the president leaves the leadership of the NDDC for people who are not in oil-bearing communities.”

Lastly, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo said, “since 1992, ogoni people locked up their oil while others have been producing services with theirs. If others acted like the ogoni people, who will then be servicing the nation?”

To watch the full video, click here (watch from 36th minute).

