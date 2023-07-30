“Tinubu Should Make Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu/Mary Onyali The Minister Of Sports” – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former congressman from Kaduna, was granted an interview on Channels Television yesterday night, during which he proposed candidates for the positions of Minister of Sports, Minister of Ation, and Minister of Youth to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I think it is high time we have someone who is a sportsman as a sports’ minister,” Shehu Sani stated about the Ministry of Sports. Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Mary Onyali (an Olympic medalist), or Segun Odegbami are all worthy candidates for the position of sports minister, and the president should select or make one of them.

Shehu Sani made the following statement regarding the ation industry: “I believe the boss of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, will do well in the ation sector because of all he has done so far.”

“In the last few years, two among my friends, Solomon Dalong and Sunday Dare, who are even old, were made the ministers of Sports and Youth,” Shehu Sani stated about the Ministry of Youth. If Dayo Israel, the national youth leader of the All Progressives Congress, were to be appointed minister of youth at this time, I would support it.

Finally, Shehu Sani remarked, “I will have made more suggestions if the ministerial nomination list released by the president was a comprehensive one. What I do know is that the president needs to fill key positions with people who will improve the country.

