“Tinubu Should Jettison Cash Transfer & Invest In Agriculture Before People Lose Patience” – Baba-Ahmed

Mr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed was granted an interview on Arise many hours ago where he advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on steps to take to cushion subsidy removal effect.

The retired federal permanent secretary said, “i think President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should jettison the cash transfer and invest in agriculture before lose patience.”

Speaking further, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed said, “in the north presently, about 25 percent of farmlands are not harvested because of insecurity. He needs to target the agriculture sector if he wants the best for this country because if places like the north is not producing, it will affect the nation.”

Lastly, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed said, “I am also of the opinion that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should invest in areas with quick returns. He should also introduce policies that can yield dividends in short time.”

