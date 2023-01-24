This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu/Shettima: I Perceive That The Muslim-Muslim Ticket Will Help Propagate Islam— Sheikh Imam Tajudeen

According to Vanguard News reports, it was reported that, ahead of the February presidential election, some Northern Muslim clerics, under the aegis of Al-Amaanah Global Islamic Foundation, have endorsed the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

It was further stated according to reports that the National Organizing Chairman of the foundation, Sheikh Imam Tajudeen, made the declaration in Kaduna during a 1-day seminar on Cooperation for National Development amongst Muslims with the theme, “The Role of the Ummah in National Rebirth Through the 2023 Presidential Election.”

Moreover, Sheik Tajudeen also claimed that the program is aimed at educating all the Muslims nationwide on the need to vote for a candidate who will promote their reality and not introduce favoritism and the problems of ethnicity and tribe into the nation.

According to one of his cleric statements, Sheik Tajudeen also said that ” I perceive that the Muslim-Muslim ticket will help propagate Islam on the belief that everybody in this world was created by Allah.”

“Nigerians have the right to vote for anyone they like, but we are saying this because we are under the umbrella of the Muslim-Muslim ticket because we are created to promote our religion.” He said

