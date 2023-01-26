NEWS

Tinubu Shares Recent Photos Of Himself In Benue State

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 347 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu recently posted new pictures of himself in Benue state.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu posted the pictures on his verified Facebook page. Below is the screen capture of the post below;

According to his statement recently, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said; “Thank you Benue. Together, we shall defeat those who would keep this country in the dark”.

Furthermore, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said; “Together, we shall Renew the Hope of Nigerians everywhere”.

Check out the recent pictures of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu below;

Few moment after the recent pictures of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu surfaced social media, A lot of Facebook users rushed down to the comment section and reacted differently.

From the pictures that were posted above, you will clearly see the Kashim Shettima and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu having a campaign rally in Benue state.

Nevertheless, The APC members of Benue state welcomed Asiwaju Bola and his vice Presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima with great pleasure and hospitality, They also discussed some important issues regarding the continuity of Benue state.

Legendary (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 347 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions As Labour Party Chieftain Reveals Record Obi Broke While Campaigning In Borno

4 mins ago

Phrank Shaibu Urges DSS To Take Note Of Tinubu’s Comments About Leading A Revolution In Nigeria

12 mins ago

There Will Be National Elections & There Will Be Peaceful Handover Of Power – Shehu Sani

20 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:Nigerians Must Get It Right_OBJ;Democracy:Where We Missed The Bus –OBJ

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button