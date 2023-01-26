Tinubu Shares Recent Photos Of Himself In Benue State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu recently posted new pictures of himself in Benue state.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu posted the pictures on his verified Facebook page. Below is the screen capture of the post below;

According to his statement recently, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said; “Thank you Benue. Together, we shall defeat those who would keep this country in the dark”.

Furthermore, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said; “Together, we shall Renew the Hope of Nigerians everywhere”.

Check out the recent pictures of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu below;

Few moment after the recent pictures of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu surfaced social media, A lot of Facebook users rushed down to the comment section and reacted differently.

From the pictures that were posted above, you will clearly see the Kashim Shettima and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu having a campaign rally in Benue state.

Nevertheless, The APC members of Benue state welcomed Asiwaju Bola and his vice Presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima with great pleasure and hospitality, They also discussed some important issues regarding the continuity of Benue state.

