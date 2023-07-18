Tinubu Set to Submit List of Ministerial Nominees for Senate Screening

According to Vanguard, President Bola Tinubu is expected to fulfill his legal obligation by sending the list of ministerial candidates to the Senate for consideration later this week. By law, the President must submit the list to the National Assembly within 60 days of taking office. Since Tinubu’s government took office on May 29, he now has about ten days to assemble his cabinet.

Presidential insiders have revealed that the list of ministerial candidates has been in place for some time, but adjustments have been made to it. However, the list is now expected to be submitted to the National Assembly between Wednesday and Thursday, barring unforeseen events that could further delay the process.

According to the Constitution, the President’s cabinet must be constituted by July 26 at the latest. Speculation and rumors have circulated about the composition of the cabinet, with some pointing to the possibility of a government of national unity. Ultimately, it is up to Chairman Tinubu to decide when the list of nominees will be presented and who will be accepted.

In a recent statement, Presidential Spokesman Mr. Dele Alake stressed that the list will be released before the 60-day deadline.

