Tinubu sends second ministerial list to Senate

President Bola Tinubu will today submit a fresh batch of cabinet nominations to the Senate for consideration, according to The Punch.

The names would be announced on Wednesday morning (today), according to a very trustworthy source in the Senate.

The insider confidentially informed The Punch that today’ s plenary would read the names of the new group of ministerial nominees.

The congressman further stated that the screening of the 28 nominees will be completed today, allowing for the screening of the following group:

” The fresh slate of nominees will be announced by Wednesday, and we’ ll finish screening them by Monday. “

” We want to finish the screening before we take a break. The member stated. ” We wouldn’t’ t want a situation where we would go on break and then start summoning MPs back to come for screening. ”

Out of the 28 ministerial nominees the President had previously presented, 14 had already been vetted by the Senate on Monday.

Nine of the 14 remaining candidates were evaluated on Tuesday.

Those screened on Tuesday were Senator David Umahi (Ebonyi), Olawale Edun (Ogun State), Nasir el- Rufai (Kaduna State), Ahmed Dangiwa (Katsina State), Uche Nnaji (Enugu State), Stella Okotete (Delta State), Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo State), Ekperikpe Ekpo (Cross River State), and Hannatu Musawa (Katsina State).

Edun, a financial expert, provided opinions on the country’ s exchange rate during his screening.

According to Edun, Nigeria may duplicate India’ s success in palliative sharing through the acquisition of biometric data.

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Adelabu, criticised the Federal Government’ s economic management ministries for failing to monitor and oversee the CBN’ s operations.

” The President’ s vision is that we’ ll have no power outages in this country within seven years, ” El Rufai stated during his screening.

” The president is saddened by the fact that nations like Benin Republic, Niger, and Cameroon, our neighbours, have consistent electricity, yet with all of our resources, capabilities, and the calibre of people we have as a country, we are unable to provide electricity to our households and businesses, ” he continued.

Earlier, according to PUNCH, Senator Sunday Karimi, a member from Kogi West, spoke out against El- Rufai during the ministerial screening.

Following El- Rufai’ s presentations, Karimi got up and informed the audience that he had filed a petition against the former governor over the security situation in Southern Kaduna. “

” Your performance in any office you have held in the nation has been outstanding, ” he remarked. Your performance in the Bureau of Public Enterprises is on record, as is your performance as a minister in the FCT, and as the two- term governor of Kaduna State, you did well. “

” But I have a very compelling petition against you that touches on the security, togetherness, and cohesiveness of the Nigerian nation, ” Karimi continued, holding up a brown package.

” And I believe that this screening process needs to take the petition into account. “

Karimi then went on to present the petition to Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, who was overseeing the screening process at the time.

Barau responded, ” I don’ t know if you followed the normal process, but this is the opportunity for nominees to explain and showcase themselves, and later we will come to confirmation and approval. “

El- Rufai received praise from other senators, who noted that the former governor was capable of serving as a minister.

Source: PUNCH

