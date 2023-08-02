NEWS

Tinubu Sends Second Batch Of Ministerial List Today

President Bola Tinubu will submit a new set of cabinet nominees to the Senate for confirmation today, according to The PUNCH. According to a source in the Senate, the names will be announced either Tuesday night or extremely early Wednesday morning.

The names of the fresh batch of ministerial nominees will be read out at the plenary today, according to a source who spoke exclusively to The PUNCH. The screening of the 28 nominees will be completed today, according to the lawmaker, so that the next group can be screened. “By Wednesday, the new slate of nominees will be revealed, and by Monday, we will have completed their screening.”

“We want to finish the screening before we go on break.” “We don’t want to be in a situation where we go on break and then start calling lawmakers back to come for screening,” the lawmaker stated. The Senate screened 14 of the 28 ministerial nominees submitted by the President on Monday.

On Tuesday, nine of the remaining 14 candidates were screened. Those screened on Tuesday were Senator David Umahi (Ebonyi), Olawale Edun (Ogun State), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna State), Ahmed Dangiwa(Katsina State), Uche Nnaji (Enugu State), Stella Okotete (Delta State), Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo State), Ekperikpe Ekpo (CrossRiver State) and Hannatu Musawa(Katsina State).

Source: The PUNCH

