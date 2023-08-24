Tinubu Sends Islamic Clerics To Niger Republic For Further Dialogue

President Bola Tinubu has sanctioned the visit of a delegation of Islamic clerics to the Republic of Niger to further explore the path of diplomacy to resolve the political crisis that followed the July 26 coup d’etat in the country.

The coup d’etat ousted the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been detained since then by the coup leaders.

Tinubu, who is the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Thursday approved the trip after a meeting with the clerics led by Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi.

The clerics were at the Aso Villa to brief the President on the outcome of their recent visit to Niger where they had a dialogue with the junta led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

Other clerics who were part of the last trip to Niger include Sheikh Bala Lau, Sheikh Kabir Gombe, Sheikh Yakubu Musa and Sheikh Mansur Sokoto.

The Islamic clerics are trying to avert any war in Niger.

ECOWAS had threatened military intervention in Niger to force the junta to reinstate Bazoum if the coup leaders failed to do so.

General Tchiani had proposed a return to democracy within three years.

However, ECOWAS has rejected the proposal.