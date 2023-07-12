Tinubu Seeks Reps Approval Of N500bn For Subsidy Palliative

According to Vanguard, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written to the House of Representatives asking for approval of N500 billion to cushion the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

In essence, the President is seeking an amendment to the 2022 Supplemental Budget Act to accommodate the funds. Speaker of the House, Hon.Tajudeen Abbas read the President’s motion letter at Wednesday’s plenary session.

The letter is titled Motion to Amend the 2022 Budget Bill, and reads, among other things, I am writing to seek approval of the House of Representatives for an amendment to the 2022 Budget Bill consistent with the Act.

In other cases, to raise funds to provide the necessary palliatives to cushion the effects of Nigeria’s recent fuel subsidy abolition.

The amount of just N500 billion was taken from the Appropriations Act 2022 of N819,536 for the provision of palliative care to Nigerians to cushion the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

I expect the House to consider the motion expeditiously.

However, Abbas added that the House of Representatives will consider the President’s motion in plenary on Thursday.

