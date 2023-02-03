Tinubu Says That He Won’t Allow The Yorubas To Be Enslaved, Claims It’s Their Turn To Rule.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), recently stated in Ekiti that certain political forces are actively working against the growth and elevation of the Yoruba people in the political arena. This statement was made in response to a question about whether or not certain political forces are actively working against the growth and elevation of the Yoruba people. He asserted that these group of individuals had degraded the Yoruba people by attempting to enslave them and by preventing them from having a role in political affairs.

In his address, Tinubu boldly declared that it is now the turn of the Yoruba people to be elevated into power, and he urged the Yoruba people to rise and fight for their rights. Tinubu is a member of the Yoruba political party. They want to enslave us, but we’re telling them no and that it’s the Yoruba people who should be the ones to submit. He stated, “What I’m seeing in front of me is revolution.” This is a profound proclamation that provides the Yoruba people with a wellspring of motivation, and it is currently receiving a lot of attention from people all around the world.

In his statement, Tinubu asserted that the Yoruba people have been denied their right to a political voice for far too much time, and that it is now the Yoruba people’s time to reclaim their rightful place in the political arena. He said that this has gone on for far too long. It is a fact that cannot be refuted that the Yoruba people have been an indispensable component of the Nigerian nation ever since it was founded, and they have earned the right to have their opinions taken into consideration in the realm of politics.

A rallying cry for the Yoruba people to stand up and fight for their rights and liberties, Tinubu’s message is also a call to action in this regard. It is an impassioned demand for a revolution that would give the Yoruba people the ability to assume their rightful position in the political arena and ensure that their opinions are heard by the appropriate parties.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is reminding the Yoruba people of the fact that they have a right to be at the center of the political process in Nigeria. This is an important point for the Yoruba people.

