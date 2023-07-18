Tinubu Satisfied Us By Making Sure That Power Goes To The South—Osita Okechukwu

During an interview with Arise , Chidoka Okechukwu, a Membee of the APC, stated that President Tinubu satisfies them by making sure power goes to the south. He added that he would also have been happy if Peter Obi also won because he’s from the south.

He made the statement in reference to the comment made by Osita Chidoka, where he said the APC National Chairman should be zoned to the south-east because no leadership position has been given to them. He stated that he shouldn’t be the one to tell the president how to run his affairs because he is not part of them.

According to him, “If Tinubu has satisfied some of us that he made sure that power goes south, that does not mean that if an Igbo like Obi had won, I wouldn’t be happy, but at least he made a threshold for some of us when we were advocating that we took of us in 1999 with a rotation and convention that power comes to the south and goes back to the north, to give a sense of belonging. Fairness and good conscience, so if Tinubu had qualified along that line, and if anybody wants to tell Tinubu how to lay his bed, I understand as well that even in the southwest, some people are complaining, but it is natural, so please, my brother Chidoka should go and wake up with Atiku Abubakar first before he comes to terms that the Igbos are being denied.”

Video Credit: Arise (25:56)

