Tinubu salutes Shettima at 57, describes him as “quintessential political leader”

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with Vice President Kashim Shettima as he turns 57 on Saturday, describing him as a “quintessential political leader”.

In a statement on Friday in Abuja by presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale, Mr Tinubu joined family, friends and associates of the vice president in thanking God for Mr Shettima.

He said that Mr Shettima had grace of wisdom, character, compassion and bold leadership over his years of service to Nigeria with notable distinction in both the private and public sectors.

The president extolled the celebrant for his undying loyalty to the nation, and his steadfast resolve to improve society throughout an illustrious career.

He said the vice president had a track record of service in education as a lecturer at the University of Maiduguri, prior to moving into the banking industry, before accepting to serve Borno as a Commissioner in five different ministries.

The president lauded his vice for the unusual courage in presiding over Borno for eight years, during which a deadly insurgency riddled large areas of the North East.

“This remarkable public servant defied all odds in the region with a ferociously intellectual mind and an innovative doggedness to solve dynamic problems with dynamic solutions.

“He built high quality leaders and institutions for the sustainably developing future of Borno State and its people,” he said.

The president prayed for the continued well-being of Mr Shettima and his family.

(NAN)