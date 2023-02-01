This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu said naira was N200 to 1$ now It’s N800 to 1$, they could not do it, who are the they-Phrank Shaibu

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistance on Public Affairs to Atiku Abubakar, said that the All Progressive Congress(APC) presidential candidate, senator Asiwaju Tinubu said in Calabar yesterday, that ‘they’ met the exchange rate at 200 naira to 1 dollar and now the exchange rate is 800 to 1 dollar and Tinubu added that ‘They’ could not do it”, Phrank Shaibu asked, who are the ‘They’.

Phrank Shaibu asked the question on AIT during the Kakaaki program.

The PDP spokesperson, Phrank was airing his view on the statement made by Asiwaju Tinubu.

Phrank Shaibu began by saying that the same way Asiwaju spoke in Abeokuta, he did same in Calabar yesterday. “I have the clip, I watch it over and over again.”

Phrank pointed out that two things Asiwaju talked about, “Asiwaju talked about exchange rate was at 200 naira to a dollar, now the exchange rate has gotten to 800 naira to a dollar ‘They could not do it, because they do not know what to do because they don’t have capacity.’ Frank asked, ” who are the they, who is he referring to?”

Phrank expressed that the government in power they know how much the exchange rate was when they took power in 2015, so if in 2023 the candidate of the APC is referring to someone somewhere as ‘they’, who are the they?

Content created and supplied by: Newspecial (via 50minds

News )

