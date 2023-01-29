Tinubu Said It Was Not Anybody’s Business If Bullion Van Entered His House – Charles Aniaguwu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) election campaign council spokesman Charles Aniaguwu responded to Lagos State All Progressive Congress (APC) Organizing Director Ayodele Adewale’s comments about Brion Bang. Naija said in his interview with Arise TV on Thursday that Adewale claimed that the bullion van that drove into his Tinubu residence on the eve of the 2019 presidential election “missed his way there.” In his interview with Arise TV on Saturday, Aniagwu spoke of his Adewale testimony that some of APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu’s media assistants need to go back to school.

He further claimed that Tinubu insisted that it was no one’s business if Bullion ban broke into his house. “Remember the bullion cart problem they tell us today,” he says. I don’t know when I forgot where the bank is, but Tinubu’s house isn’t the bank. including the police and guards who escorted that bullion truck. Everyone lost their way. And they didn’t even come close to finding my house (instead).

“Tinubu himself said that it is their job to bring bullion trucks to his house. telling him that even his media manager has to go back to school if he accepts that it’s not his job. “They are now telling us that the drivers of these bullion vans took advantage of Ogogoro, did not know the way to the bank, and finally decided to go to Tinubu.”

Newz247 (

)