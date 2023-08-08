NEWS

‘Tinubu Said In His Campaign That He Wants To Reform The Police From This Bodyguard Duty’ – Kolawole Johnson

A Political Analyst, Kolawole Johnson has alleged that the Ministry of police affairs will be established based on the President’s manifesto. He said in an interview with Channels Tv news that the President intends to transfer the duty of Police to the Civil Defence. He stated further that the Police’s primary duty will be altered. He however noted that proper monitoring by the Federal Government must be put in place. 

He said, ”Speaking about the Ministry of Police affairs, looking at the manifesto of the President Bola Tinubu. He said in his campaign that he want to reform the police from this bodyguard duty. And transfer those duties to the civil defence. The Police will be the ones providing security for government installations. That will tell you that the transition from the police to the civil defence will require some close monitory and that will make a ministry of Interior affairs very important.”

