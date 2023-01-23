This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Said He Has No Intention Of Making A Blueprint Until He Wins The Election – Naja’atu Mohammed

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, many Nigerians have been sharing their views regarding the Presidential candidates and their chances in the forthcoming Presidential election.

Based on these notes, a well known Nigerian politician, former president of the National Students Union Nigeria in the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU), and former vice president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Naja’atu Bala Mohammed while speaking during an exclusive interview with the DCL Hausa has revealed why he left the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Presidential campaign.

While speaking during the interview, the former Director of Civil Society Directorate in the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Presidential campaign, Naja’atu Bala Mohammed noted that she demanded for the former governor of Lagos State and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu’s blueprint, but he (Bola Tinubu) said she’s subjecting herself to all kinds of things, adding that some people might come after her life if he should give her his blueprint.

Further speaking, Naja’atu Bala Mohammed noted that Bola Tinubu said he has no intention of making a blueprint until he wins the 2023 Presidential election.

According to Naja’atu Bala Mohammed, she said, “I demanded for Tinubu’s blueprint, he told me I will be subjecting myself to all kinds of things, he said some people might even kill me. I said, who are they? I told him, sir, you have to have a blueprint. He said he had no intention of making a blueprint until he wins the election. I said then, there will be a lot of distraction, this is exactly what has happened to buhari, every time we go out it’s about how we got power not about how to utilize it”.

https://youtu.be/8JOwyU1e84E

