Tinubu said he has interest in 3 states, and he would personally choose his Ministers there- Source

In a recent report published by Vanguard paper, there seems to be a noticeable tension among some former and current governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the party’s leaders, owing to the delay in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s announcement of the final list of ministerial nominees for his cabinet.

According to gathered information, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu graciously allowed the All Progressives Congress’ governors to put forth three names each from their respective states, along with their technocrats, from which he would select one nominee as a minister.

Vanguard sources reveal that the All Progressives Congress’ leaders were duly informed and tasked with identifying competent individuals who can effectively support the President’s government agenda.

Nevertheless, a highly reliable source, speaking on the condition of anonymity to a Vanguard paper correspondent, revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu decided to reserve three states for his personal involvement.

The source said, “Tinubu said he has interest in three states, and he would personally choose his Ministers there. He made it clear that, he has an interest in Rivers State, Kano State and Lagos State, and would like to personally choose ministerial nominees from the three states, while the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, is said to have been given the leeway to nominate ministers from the North-East geopolitical zone.”

Source: Vanguard paper online

