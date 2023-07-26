NEWS

Tinubu said he has interest in 3 states, and he would personally choose his Ministers there- Source

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 323 1 minute read

In a recent report published by Vanguard paper, there seems to be a noticeable tension among some former and current governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the party’s leaders, owing to the delay in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s announcement of the final list of ministerial nominees for his cabinet.

According to gathered information, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu graciously allowed the All Progressives Congress’ governors to put forth three names each from their respective states, along with their technocrats, from which he would select one nominee as a minister.

Vanguard sources reveal that the All Progressives Congress’ leaders were duly informed and tasked with identifying competent individuals who can effectively support the President’s government agenda.

Nevertheless, a highly reliable source, speaking on the condition of anonymity to a Vanguard paper correspondent, revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu decided to reserve three states for his personal involvement.

The source said, “Tinubu said he has interest in three states, and he would personally choose his Ministers there. He made it clear that, he has an interest in Rivers State, Kano State and Lagos State, and would like to personally choose ministerial nominees from the three states, while the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, is said to have been given the leeway to nominate ministers from the North-East geopolitical zone.” 

Source: Vanguard paper online

Overdose_gist (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Niger Coup: Sani Reacts After Seeing Niger Citizens Stoning Their Fleeing Politicians

9 mins ago

Outstanding And Impressive Outfits Husband And Wife Can Wear For Their Child Dedication

11 mins ago

Senator Native Styles Ladies Can Slay With Their Husbands Or Boyfriends

25 mins ago

The Man Who Was Solely Responsible for My Ministerial Nomination -Senator Umahi Reveals

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button