Tinubu Said He Had Only 5 Shirts When He Returned To Nigeria After The June 12, 1993 Struggle- Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has claimed that the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, became stupendously wealthy by acquiring properties that belonged to the Lagos State Government. He said this in response to the claim from Tinubu that when Atiku was in power, he sold off government properties and diverted the proceeds.

He said this in a statement which he released through his special assistant on public communication, Phrank Shaibu.

In the report which was made by Leadership and Sahara Reporters on Monday, Atiku said that during an interview with The Magazine about ten years ago, Tinubu disclosed that after the June 12, 1993, struggle, he returned to Nigeria with nothing. He said that Tinubu said that his house, office, cars and everything he owned were taken from him, and that all he had were five shirts and jackets, and two thousand pounds.

In the statement, Shaibu quoted Tinubu as saying that – “they dispossessed me of the house, as well as my office on Saka Tinubu Street. My vehicles and everything else I owned. They claimed they found bombs in it and dispossessed me of it. I was totally cleaned out. I had only five shirts, 2000 pounds and jackets.”

In addition, he said that Lagos State has become Tinubu’s personal property, and that he has been ruling the state directly or indirectly since 1999.

