Tinubu, Ribadu’s Supporters Defect To PDP In Adamawa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Members of Nuhu Ribadu Support Group and Tinubu Foundation in Adamawa State have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is coming barely five days before the general elections.

When he took hundreds of members to Governor Umaru Fintiri with their letters of defection on Monday in the Government House, Yola, Tinubu Foundation’s State Coordinator Suleiman Yarima declared the defection.

Suleiman claimed that the relocation was required as a result of the Fintiri administration’s enormous advancements throughout the entire state.

He said that some members of the foundation were among those who created the state’s APC Presidential Campaign Council list and guaranteed that the group’s supporters would cast their ballots for the PDP.

Speaking as well, Alh Saidu Aliyu, the leader of the Nuhu Ribadu Support Group, pledged to work tirelessly to elect Fintiri and all other PDP candidates to office.

The governor thanked the organisations for pledging their unwavering support for PDP and promised to include them in the project development process. According to dailytust report.

Ismaeeliii (

)