Tinubu Reveals Why He Really Wants To Become President

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said the 2023 presidential election is not his personal ambition.

The APC candidate spoke at a town hall meeting with North East Muslim leaders on Sunday, 2023, on a campaign visit to Bauchi State.

Why Tinubu wants to run for president: Tinubu has expressed confidence in his chance to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the upcoming 2023 election, saying he wants to “serve a greater cause”.

“So I do not see this campaign as a personal ambition,” Tinubu said.

“I’m campaigning for a higher purpose, I’m campaigning to do great things for my country, not for me.”

“No matter how bitter and difficult the opposition to our just cause, we strive for a better, more tolerant, and united nation. And we know that with the help of Allah Almighty, good will prevail.”

What you should know: Speaking in Yoruba on Thursday, June 2, 2022, he recalled the role he played in the rise of the APC as the ruling party. Tinubu says: “I have served enough. I don’t want to be history. It’s my turn to be president. This is a legal issue for me.”

“Emi lo kan”, Tinubu’s campaign slogan, literally translates to “it is my turn.”

