Tinubu Reveals The Plans Of Those Behind The Naira And Fuel Scarcity.

According to the Punch paper, Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that the same set of people behind the Naira and fuel scarcity wants the forthcoming elections to be postponed.

Photo Credit: Punch paper

Tinubu made this known at the presidential campaign rally at Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Friday, where he also noted that the same set of people want an interim government, but we are wiser than them.

Tinubu also made use of the opportunity to present his manifestos to the crowd by making promises of what he would do if elected the next president this February. 

He also promised the people of Ekiti State that he would focus on development of the agricultural sector in the State, with special focus on mechanized farming, as well as make the state an exportation hub for its agricultural products, which would in turn bring more revenue to the State.

