Tinubu Reveals How He Deals With His Betrayers.

Bola Ahmed Asiwaju Tinubu who is famously known as the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has recently revealed how he deals with people who betray him.

He made this statement on Sunday during a town hall meeting in Benin City, Edo state, with his party’s leaders, trade union and civil society organizations.

However, Tinubu also said “Disappointment is an energizer for me. You disappoint me, I work harder. You betray me, I don’t get angry, I ignore you”.

In addition, he further stated his reason saying, “you are not my God and you are not my creator. My mother taught me that if you are sad, I will share your sorrow with you. If you are happy, I will rejoice with you. If you are poor, I will share the little I have with you,”

What are your thoughts about this article? Do you agree that Tinubu has a way of dealing with his betrayers? Kindly pen down your opinions in the comment section below.

Content created and supplied by: Victormiles2005 (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubu #Reveals #Deals #BetrayersTinubu Reveals How He Deals With His Betrayers. Publish on 2023-01-30 05:20:15