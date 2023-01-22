Tinubu Reunites With The Woman Who Went Viral For Praying For His Victory At APC Primary In llorin

When Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu reconnected with his devoted fan, Alhaja Sifau Alanamu, he thanked her for her prayers and unwavering faith. “I will always be grateful for your unwavering support,” he said. “Your prayer for my success was answered when I was chosen as the APC’s presidential candidate.” Alhaja Sifau Alanamu smiled, relieved that her efforts paid off and pleased to see her prayers answered.

Alhaja Sifau recently made an appearance with presidential candidate Tinubu in Ilorin. The woman was previously called to Abuja after her video went viral on social media, and Tinubu had promised her to be present at his inauguration if he became president. Dada Olusegun, a senior member of Tinubu’s media team, shared a picture of the two on Twitter, where Tinubu can be seen extending a welcome to Alhaja Sifau surrounded by others. Olusegun quoted Tinubu saying, “See you at the inauguration, mama.”

