Tinubu Remembered Igbos By Ensuring That I Emerged As The Deputy Speaker Of The House-Benjamin Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has urged the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje to ensure that more ministerial slots are given to the South East geopolitical zone of the country.

The Punch paper reported that, Benjamin Kalu, representing Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State stated this when he paid a visit to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, at the party secretariat on Thursday.

He said; “We are raising the lobbying for more for South East. You know, we are like the Oliver Twist. While thanking Mr President for remembering us despite all odds and despite our contributions to the last election”

He stated; “He (Tinubu) remembered us (Igbos) by ensuring that I also emerged as the deputy speaker of the house, for which the region is very grateful to Mr president. But we are also asking him, because he is a man that we know is magnanimous, to look into increasing the member of ministerial positions for the region.”

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

He stated further; “In addition, we also came to discuss other pertinent issues that will affect the growth of the party, the nation and as well as my region and we had a good time discussing those issues.”

The federal lawmaker noted; “The issue of national balancing, loyalty and cohesion in the country in the spirit of the Constitution with regards to federal character, the way and manner appointments and projects are done”

