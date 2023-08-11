NEWS

Tinubu Remembered Igbos By Ensuring That I Emerged As The Deputy Speaker Of The House-Benjamin Kalu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 342 1 minute read

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has urged the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje to ensure that more ministerial slots are given to the South East geopolitical zone of the country.

The Punch paper reported that, Benjamin Kalu, representing Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State stated this when he paid a visit to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, at the party secretariat on Thursday.

He said; “We are raising the lobbying for more for South East. You know, we are like the Oliver Twist. While thanking Mr President for remembering us despite all odds and despite our contributions to the last election”

He stated; “He (Tinubu) remembered us (Igbos) by ensuring that I also emerged as the deputy speaker of the house, for which the region is very grateful to Mr president. But we are also asking him, because he is a man that we know is magnanimous, to look into increasing the member of ministerial positions for the region.”

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

He stated further; “In addition, we also came to discuss other pertinent issues that will affect the growth of the party, the nation and as well as my region and we had a good time discussing those issues.”

The federal lawmaker noted; “The issue of national balancing, loyalty and cohesion in the country in the spirit of the Constitution with regards to federal character, the way and manner appointments and projects are done”

Penkelemesi (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Fans react after spotting Alex Telles on his knee while Ronaldo was doing his Siuuu Celebration.

5 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Niger: Many African presidents will be assassinated, third world war will begin – Primate Ayodele, Illegal Checkpoint; IGP Squad Arrests Police, Immigration Officers

14 mins ago

Two Football Players Who Retired and Coached the Same Club

16 mins ago

Ministerial Screening: Reactions Trail The 3 Allegations Levelled Against El-Rufai By The Senate

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button