Tinubu: Regardless Of The Court’s Decision, Nigeria Will Oppose Any Attempts At Secession- Moyosore Jaji

The credibility of the 2023 election, which resulted in Bola Tinubu becoming President, has raised doubts among certain Nigerians. Numerous petitioners have taken their case to court, challenging the declaration made by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). However, amidst these disputes, the unity of the nation remains of utmost importance. Mallam Ahmed Moyosore Jaji, a prominent member of the All Progressive Congress and former Executive Secretary of the Ojodu Local Council Development Area, has expressed his belief that regardless of the court’s decision, Nigeria will strongly oppose any attempts at secession. In an interview with the Sun paper, he referred to the failed secession attempt led by the late General Chukwuemeka Ojukwu in 1967, stating that it serves as a definitive end to any notion of Nigeria’s disintegration.

