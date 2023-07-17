Tinubu receives knocks for ‘anarchy’ comments at presidential election tribunal

President Bola Tinubu has received intense criticism for warning members of the presidential elections tribunal that removing him as president could lead to a breakdown of law and order in Nigeria.

Mr Tinubu admitted his failure to score 25 per cent of votes cast in Nigeria’s capital Abuja but said it was insufficient to overturn his victory as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

In their final defence statement to the court, Mr Tinubu’s legal team, led by Wole Olanipekun, said, “Any other interpretation different from this will lead to absurdity, chaos, anarchy and alteration of the very intention of the legislature.”

With ‘Anarchy’ trending on Twitter, Nigerians berated Mr Tinubu’s lawyer’s submission.

A lawyer, @MalcomInfiniti, said, “Tinubu warning the Tribunal that his removal as president may trigger anarchy is a threat and blackmail of the judiciary. When the election was rigged, the opposition did not take to violence. You asked them to go to court. Now you are in court; you are preaching violence.”

Another Twitter user, Rinu Oduala, said, “Any anarchy that happens in Nigeria because of Tinubu is sponsored. APC thugs who were unleashed in the 2023 elections are again being rallied for another wave of violence. This time, Nigerians will meet you on the streets.”

Babatunde Gbadamosi, in a tweet, said, “Dear Nigerians, Since Tinubu is threatening us with chaos and anarchy, should the judiciary invoke the constitution to chuck him out of the Presidency he stole, I advise the following: Take your fitness EXTREMELY SERIOUSLY. Whether you’re a man, woman, young or old, Start training from today like you’re going to war because you are. Ignore any statements from the security agencies telling you to stay calm and prepare for war.”

Activist Aisha Yesufu said, “Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the main chaos and anarchy Nigeria currently has. Disqualifying him will restore the confidence of Nigerians in the electoral process in particular and the Nation in general.”

However, Dada Olusegun, an All Progressives Congress member, noted that Mr Tinubu’s counsel “didn’t argue” nullifying the election would lead to anarchy.

“They argued that Abuja is the 37th state for electoral purposes, and any other interpretation would lead to anarchy. But as usual, the fake news machines are desperate to twist it,” Mr Olusegun explained.